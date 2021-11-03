By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The town and school system have been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, there were 57 active cases of the novel coronavirus in town as of Tuesday, Nov. 2. There have been 1,545 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,449 people have recovered from the virus. Tragically, 29 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

The School Department’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed there were 18 cases of the novel coronavirus in the district as of Tuesday, Nov. 2. Summer Street School has the highest case count with 13 cases. There are four cases at Huckleberry Hill School and one case at Lynnfield Middle School. There are no cases at Lynnfield High School.

Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Glenn Davis is concerned about the latest COVID-19 spike.

“We have had 57 cases over the last 14 cases, which is a large increase for Lynnfield,” said Davis. “Out of the 57 cases over the last 14 days, 27 of them are in the zero to nine age group. The affected age group is the current group that is unvaccinated.”

Superintendent Kristen Vogel said in an email sent to the Villager that she “cannot comment on the nature of the cases at Summer Street School.”

“The rise in positive cases in the elementary schools is happening all over Massachusetts right now,” said Vogel.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley announced on Oct. 26 that he extended the indoor mask requirement for public schools’ students and staff through at least Jan. 15, 2022. Riley previously implemented a mask mandate in August that was slated to expire on Oct. 1. He extended the mask mandate through Nov. 1.

“Masks remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in school safely,” said Riley, who has touted the state’s COVID-19 testing programs for schools as another way to help kids remain in the classroom.

Education Secretary James Peyser said the extension “will allow time for the elementary school population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Vogel recalled during the School Committee’s Oct. 26 meeting that 78 percent of Lynnfield High School students and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Riley announced in late September that middle and high schools that have at least 80 percent of students and staff who are vaccinated could apply for a mask mandate waiver from the state. Under the state’s plan, students and staff who have not be vaccinated will still be required to wear masks in school buildings.

“We need 13 more individuals to be vaccinated to reach the 80 percent threshold in order to apply for the waiver,” said Vogel.

— The State House News Service contributed to this report.