Pioneers follow up Senior Day with strong outing at CAL Meet

Jun 16, 2021 by jkeating624

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In their final dual meet of the regular season on June 9, the Lynnfield High girls’ track and field team lost to visiting North Reading 90-54 at Lynnfield Middle School.

With that result, the Pioneers finished at 3-3 while the Hornets went undefeated this spring finishing at 7-0.

“They have had a very strong program for many years including this year,” said Lynnfield head coach Christine Smith. “They also came in first place in the league meet this past Saturday.”

THE LHS girls’ and boys’ track and field team honored their seniors before their final meet of the season against North Reading on June 9. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Bakari Mitchell, James Considine, Joe LaFerla, April Luders, Lauren Bracconnier, Lindsay Nardone and Bella Toscano. In the back row from left is Mike Madden, Andrew Moreschi, Joseph Badger, Cole Trainor, Anthony Corrente, Lars Ruecker and Jake Soriano. (Courtesy Photo)

Lynnfield was able to notch six individual first-place finishes in the meet led by Jasmine Rose who had two wins. The junior was first in the 400-meter hurdles (1:11.5), and in the 100-meter hurdles (13.2).

Other Pioneer winners were, Lauren Braconnier in the 400-meters (1:04.3), April Luders in the 200-meters (27.7), Kayleigh Weeks in the mile (6:28) and Riley Hallahan in the discus (78 feet).

Five Pioneers captured second place: Luders in the 100-hurdles (15.8), Hallahan in the shot-put (30-11.5), Courtney Cumming in the mile (6:29), Keely Briggs in the 800-meters (2:44) and Sumaeda Konduri in the high jump (4-2).

The meet at Ipswich that was postponed due to the excessive heat on June 7 was officially canceled late last week.

On June 12, the Cape Ann League had their league meet at Pentucket Regional Middle School. The Pioneers came in fourth place out of eight schools with a total of 54 points. North Reading won it with 137 points.

“We did exceptionally well,” stated Smith. “If you compare it to the winter season, where the league is split into small and large divisions, we beat all of the small schools and one (Newburyport) of the large schools so I was proud.”

The top eight finishers in each event receive points in this format.

Luders was second in the 100 hurdles (16.18), 200-meters (27.77) and fourth in the 100-meters (13.185). Rose was third in the 100-hurdles (16.610), and fourth in the 100-meters (13.22), and in the 200-meters (28.21).

Hallahan was second in the javelin (95-10), third in the discus (83-10) and fourth in the shot-put (30-6).

Braconnier captured second in the 400-meters (60.19).

Some of the Pioneers will compete in the Division 2 North State Meet and Pentathlon. It will be a two-day event as day one will be on June 18 at 1 p.m. day two is June 20 at 3 p.m.

The event will take place at Weston High School.