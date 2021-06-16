Ganter, Shapleigh lead Pioneers to win on Senior Day

Jun 16, 2021 by jkeating624

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — It was a successful Senior Day for the Lynnfield High softball team on June 9 as the Pioneers defeated guest Pentucket 10-9 to complete the season sweep while honoring seniors Reilly Ganter and Chloe Shapleigh.

With that win, the Pioneers ended the regular season at 8-5 while the Sachems finished at 3-10. Lynnfield tied Newburyport for second place in the CAL Kinney division behind North Reading.

REILLY GANTER returned to the circle for the Pioneers on Senior Day, June 9 and pitched a complete game for the win. Ganter also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s while her only other senior teammate, Chloe Shapleigh, went 3-for-4 as the Pioneers beat Pentucket 10-9. (Dan Pawlowski File Photo)

Pentucket scored three times in the top of the first inning but Lynnfield answered with four in the bottom of the first. The Sachems then scored four more in the second but Lynnfield tied the game with three in the third. Pentucket scored once in the fourth while the Pioneers took a two-run lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Pentucket scored once in the top of the seventh before the Pioneers were able to close the door.

Ganter was the winning pitcher going all seven innings to go to 7-2. She gave up six earned runs, nine hits, two walks and she fanned nine.

“It was her first game pitching since May 26 so she showed some rust early,” admitted Pioneers head coach Peter Marinelli. “She pitched very well from the fourth inning on.”

The Lynnfield offense had 13 hits with five multiple hitters. Shapleigh and Lauren Amico both led the way as each player went 3 for 4. Amico had two runs batted in while Shapleigh knocked in one.

Celia Carbone was 2 for 3 with one RBI while Ganter and Ava Gamache both went 2 for 4 at the dish. Carbone had one RBI while Ganter had two RBI.

“We hit the ball well and were aggressive on the bases,” said Marinelli.

The seedings for the Division 3 North state tournament will come out on Thursday as the Pioneers will start playoff action on either the 18th or 19th.