Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother

LYNNFIELD — Helen May (Elo) Munroe, 88, of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Atrium Dementia facility Danvers where she resided this past year.

Helen was predeceased by her son Michael in 1990, her infant son George, and her sister Elsie Baldi. Her husband of 69 years, George, and her sister Ethel Kujanpaa of Connecticut survive Helen.

Her son Thomas Munroe and his wife, Mary, of Englewood Florida; her daughter Karen Lowrie and her husband, Doug, of South Hamilton; her daughter Susan D’Alelio and her husband, Angelo, of North Reading; and her son Christopher Munroe of Lynnfield, also survive her. She was also a loving grandmother to Steven Munroe (Cailie), Scott Munroe, Joseph D’Alelio (Stephanie), Brian D’Alelio, Kara LeBlanc (Brandon), Gina D’Alelio, and Peter, Amanda and Melissa Lowrie. She was great-grandmother to Sophia and Joseph D’Alelio, and Nico LeBlanc.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield, for family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her name to charities she supported: MADD and Massachusetts Association for the Deaf.

Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.