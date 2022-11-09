Loved his family, ice cream, skiing and waterskiing

LYNNFIELD — Ralph T. Perkins Jr. (Peter), 87, of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2022.

He joyfully celebrated his 87th birthday on Halloween with two flavors of ice cream while surrounded by his wife, children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Ralph was born in Winchester to Ralph T. Perkins and Eva Roberts Perkins. He attended Winchester High School, where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Nancy Morse Perkins. He graduated from Concord, New Hampshire High School in 1954. Ralph and Nancy married on Dec. 26, 1954 in Winchester. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Wertheim, Germany from 1954-1956. He was a Mason at the William Parkman Masonic Lodge in Massachusetts for over 50 years.

During his 32-year career at HP Hood, he started as a delivery milkman and worked his way through the ranks in many divisions (milk, ice-cream, citrus, food service) and became vice president of Food Service and president of the Mutual Benefit Association (employee benefits). After retiring from HP Hood, he also worked at Fishery Products International and Mondelez International (Kraft Foods) in Massachusetts.

Ralph’s HP Hood career took him to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where his civic endeavors included president of Portland Jaycees and a member of the Cape Elizabeth Zoning Board that created Fort Williams Park, home of the iconic Portland Headlight.

Ralph loved his family, ice cream, driving his “convert,” skiing, waterskiing and holding Camp Grampy for his grandchildren at the lake in the summer.

He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy Morse Perkins and children: Debra Perkins-Smith (late husband Sean S. Smith) of Littleton, Colorado; David M. Perkins (wife Karen Smith Perkins) of Andover; John R. Perkins (wife Debbie Boucher Perkins) of Lynnfield; and Jeffrey T. Perkins (wife Jessica Ball Perkins) of Scarborough, Maine. Grampy is remembered fondly by his nine grandchildren: Hannah LaPointe (Chase LaPointe), Malcolm Perkins-Smith, Ryan Perkins, Jessica Sloyan (Jack Sloyan), Kelsey Henson (Ren Henson), Capt. Taylor Perkins, Talley Perkins, Maisie Perkins, and Ralph T. Perkins IV (Tate), and one great-grandson: Maddox R. LaPointe.

Ralph was by his sisters Katherine Clay (Don) and Louise Shaughnessy (Mike), and brother Sam Perkins (Alice), whom he dearly loved.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4-7 p.m. A private burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.