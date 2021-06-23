Roy Gerstel Jr., 67

Jun 23, 2021 by jkeating624

Proud Vietnam War veteran worked as a letter carrier

Published June 23, 2021

LYNNFIELD — Roy A. “Ronny” Gerstel Jr., 67, a resident of Lynnfield and formerly of East Weymouth and Halifax, entered into eternal life unexpectedly on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home in Lynnfield.

Ronny was born in Weymouth on February 26, 1954. He was a son of the late Roy A. Gerstel and Claire F. (McDonough) Gerstel. He grew up in East Weymouth and later Halifax, attending both the William Seach Elementary School and the Halifax Elementary School. He graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School.

Ronny enlisted into the United States Navy on Nov. 11, 1971, and served his country with honor and courage during the Vietnam War. He was discharged on Aug. 31, 1973 with the rank of Signalman 3rd Class Petty Officer. Following his military service, Ronny worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Ronny enjoyed boxing in his youth, where he became a Fall River Novice Gloves Champion.

Ronny was the loving son of the late Roy A. Gerstel and Claire F. (McDonough) Gerstel. He was the beloved brother of Leo R. Gerstel and his wife, Karen. He was the dear uncle of Kevin R. Gerstel, Bridget L. Gerstel, and Karen Craffey. He was the great-uncle to Bria, Kailee, and Aila Gerstel. He is also survived by many loving cousins.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., Melrose on Saturday, June 19, 2021, which was followed by a prayer service and military honors. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronny’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.