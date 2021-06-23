Dr. Charles Bockoff

Jun 23, 2021 by jkeating624

Pathologist worked for North Shore Medical Center

Published June 23, 2021

LYNNFIELD — Dr. Charles Bockoff passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021 with his family by his side.

He leaves his wife, Eileen (Murphy) Bockoff, and his two daughters Laura and Eva, whom he adored. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Barry Berman of Oneonta, New York. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him for his humor, courage and kindness.

Chuck was born in Detroit, Michigan to Henry and Miriam Bockoff. He received his bachelor’s, master’s, and medical degrees from the University Of Michigan. Chuck was a pathologist at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Massachusetts. He had many hobbies and talents in addition to medicine. He was involved in numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations. Donations in his memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders at DoctorsWithoutBorders.org. Funeral services will be private.