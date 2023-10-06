MELROSE — The First Congregational Church in Melrose, located at 121 W Foster St. would like to invite interested children to attend our Sunday School program this year. Save the date for October 15 which will be our “first day of school”.

This year the children explore a hands-on curriculum that will teach important bible lessons through experiential learning. They will discover how God created the world and how a rainbow after 40 days of rain became a symbol of God’s promise. They will learn how Moses led his people and why God gave us the commandments to live with each other and to serve God. They will also learn the teachings from Jesus as they understand his life and death for us. Parents can sign up children after service on Sunday or contact the church directly at info@fccmelrose.org or check us out at fccmelrose.org.

On Saturday, October 14, the church will host an Antique Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is our inaugural show and in addition to the professional dealers selling antiques and vintage items, the church will also have a table of donated items for sale. There will be coffee and home baked goods in the morning, along with a lunch counter. Admission to the antique show is only $6.

The First Congregational Church is celebrating its 175 years of progressive Christianity in Melrose and would like to invite anyone interested to attend worship services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and learn more about the church and the work we do. From supporting Bread of Life and Immigration Support Alliance, to hosting the annual Winter Wonderland Fair in December during Melrose’s Home for the Holidays festivities, there’s something for everyone.