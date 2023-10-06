MONICA MEDEIROS SOLANO and supporters on Preliminary Election Day.

An open letter to the voters of Melrose:

I want to thank the voters of Melrose for their confidence in moving me through the Preliminary election for Mayor of Melrose. I am so excited to have the opportunity to move on to the November ballot in this historic election, and I am honored to receive this support from our community.

Many thanks go out to my grassroots team of supporters who have been out working with me. I would not be here without them, and I am so grateful. Together we have been working our way through the city knocking on doors and holding neighborhood meet and greets. I hope to share my vision for strong fiscal management, excellence in education, a beautiful, well cared for Melrose and a government that is open, transparent and welcoming.

I congratulate Jennifer Grigoraitis and look forward to a vigorous campaign focused on the issues we face locally here in Melrose. Congratulations also go out to Sam Hammar and her supporters – all who worked very hard for the betterment of Melrose.

Again, I want to express my gratitude to the voters of Melrose for giving me this chance. I will be working hard every day to ensure that each one of your tax dollars is accounted for and well spent, and to make our government more open and transparent.

I will continue to be out knocking on doors in the hopes of meeting as many of you as possible. I hope to earn your vote and your support for Mayor of Melrose on November 7.

Gratefully yours,

Monica Medeiros Solano

Candidate for Mayor