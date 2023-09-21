

Tops Golden Tornadoes in home opener, 42-6

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—It was a gorgeous night for football, one that featured a sunset backdrop for the fans gathered at Fred Green Field to watch Melrose cruise to a 42-6 win over Malden last Friday evening during their home opener. With the win, Melrose starts their season 2-0 with Lexington coming to town this Friday evening.

Against Malden, Melrose found the end zone numerous times behind touchdowns from Nick Hitchman, Keegan Moloney, Jack Feeney and quarterback Connor Brophy, who led Melrose with 3 TDs.

Melrose came right out of the gate with no hesitation, thwarting Malden’s first drive with a massive sack by senior Will Ryan for a loss of yards, followed by a pick off from Nick Hitchman who brought the ball to Malden’s 10 before Hitchman finished the job with a touchdown run that put Melrose up 7-0 just minutes in the game. Melrose’s Keegan Moloney (100+ yards rushing) had a strong first half that began with a 15-yard drive followed by a Connor Brophy pass to Sam Madden that helped set up a (called back) touchdown pass to Nick Hitchman, reversed by a holding call. But Moloney would launch a series of rushes that culminated in a Brophy 1-yard touchdown, and Brophy’s good extra point made it a 14-0 game.

Melrose would force a punt on Malden’s next possession but not before Golden Tornado Davian Mcguffie ran for some impressive gains but blocked nicely by Melrose’s Jake Skane and Nick Hitchman. He would finish the drive with Malden’s only touchdown and a missed extra point kept it 14-6 in the second.

Approaching halftime, Melrose launched a very impressive drive with Connor Brophy connecting with sophomore Max Lanciani and, then after, a huge pass to senior Ben Cassavoy for a 40-yard gain. Brophy would then hoof it into the end zone from the 6th yard line to make it 21-6 at the half.

In the second half, Melrose would benefit from some hearty kick off returns, first by Marco Albanese, who ran it back 40 yards and then Max Lanciani, who gave Melrose good yardage that would set up Melrose’s fourth touchdown: a Keegan Moloney end zone rush set by his own 40 yard run. Melrose took a lead of 28-6, effectively taking Malden out of the game.

Malden turned over the ball on downs in their next possession, and Melrose scored again when Connor Brophy ran for a 40-yard touchdown to make it a 35-6 game. Melrose quarterback Jack Feeney entered the game and he and Max Lanciani did much of the legwork in the final frames, with a series of runs that culminated in an up-the-middle touchdown run by Feeney. Notable plays by Tyler Garipay, Ricardo Teixeira and Pat Buggy rounded off the game for an overall slaughter of the Golden Tornadoes.

Tonight, Melrose hosts Lexington (0-2), another non-league game before Freedom League contests begin. Melrose kicks off against the Minutemen at 7:00 p.m.