LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team concluded their regular season on Tuesday at Lexington High against Watertown. The Warriors cruised past the Raiders 99.66-35.33, winning the Middlesex League Freedom Division title with an undefeated 5-0 record.

“It was a great meet for the girls,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “The weather was a little wild with heavy rain and a 45-minute lightning break, but we kept the focus and got the job done.”

Abby Hartigan kept her winning streak going, taking 1st in both the 100 (13.3) and 200 (27.71).

Kyler Dennison was 2nd in the 100 (13.79) and Magnolia Preston scored a point taking 3rd in the 200 (29.97).

Quin Wilcox had a great race in the 400 (1:03.47) edging out Watertown’s best runner by less than a second. Liza Bangston was 3rd (1:04.72).

Lily Sallee won the 800 running a great race with a nice PR (2:23.35).

Charlotte O’Neil (5:46.93) and Shiri Lieber (6:19.47) took 2nd and 3rd in the mile running solid races. Lieber’s was a PR.

Grace Brackett (12:28.45) and Lieber (14:00.63) took 1st and 2nd in the two mile.

“Both girls ran great,” said Barrett.

Wakefield swept the 100 hurdles with Dennison (18.14), Emma Burns (18.80) and Megan Clark (18.85). All three girls got a PR.

“I was really proud of them,” said Barrett.

Rachel Caplin (1:17.87) and Maeve Schermerhorn (1:19.41) took 1st and 2nd in the 400 hurdles. Caplin ran a PR to win the race.

The Warriors also swept the shot put and discus. Lauren Mangarelli took 1st in both events. She threw 27’06.25” in the shot and 72’10” in the discus. Brendia Diaz (26’11.25”) and Sofia Borda (21’04.75”) completed the shot put sweep. Michaela Lyons (57’02”) and Anna Morrison (47’08”) completed the discus sweep.

Diaz also won the javelin with a state qualifying PR of 89’1″.

“She is working really hard and it is definitely paying off,” said Barrett. “The throwers had a fantastic day.”

Burns (4’8”, PR), Brianna Cribbie (4’6”) and Cheyenne Toppi (4’6”) swept the high jump.

Sophia Anderson won both the triple jump (29’09”) and long jump (15’02”) scoring 10 points for the team.

“She works hard and I was happy it paid off for her,” said Barrett.

Gianna Tulipani was third in the triple (25’10”) and Toppi placed 3rd in the long (14’06”).

“It was a great team win,” said the coach. “We did it without a track which definitely was not easy at times. I was just super proud of the girls for keeping their focus all season to achieve the goal of being undefeated league champs. Their effort and attitudes were fantastic all season long. We have great leaders and our JV athletes were super dedicated and all improved so much.”

The Warriors are getting ready for the Coaches Invitational, which will take place tomorrow, 9:30 a.m. at Braintree High School.