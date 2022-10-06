CAPTAINS BRADEN Marceau Olayinka, Steve Fogarty and Jack Claeys are helping lead Melrose to a 3-1 start to the season. (photo by Raj Das , edphotos.com)



Improves to 3-1 with Stoneham on tap

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—It was complete domination for the Melrose High football team who improved to 3-1 after beating Wilmington, 28-7, at home last Friday evening, Sept. 30 at Fred Green Field.

Nico Chiulli ran for nearly 100 yards and Melrose quarterback Josh Madden ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the victory.

Melrose is a strong 3-1 and currently power ranked #12 in Div. 4 putting them well in position for a playoff season.

The game started off haphazardly for both teams when Melrose picked off a Wilmington pass from Jacob Roque courtesy of Melrose’s Sam Madden, but would fumble the ball back to Wilmington’s possession. The Wildcats in turn, fumbled to Melrose, and after all the calamity was done, Melrose rushed behind the legs of Josh Madden and Steve Fogarty, who found the end zone to give Melrose an early 7-0 edge thanks to a PAT by Dan O’Donnell (4-4)

Sam Madden had an overall strong night with several tackles and two interceptions. He picked off Roque’s pass on Wilmington’s next possession, setting up Melrose’s impressive clock-draining ten play series that included a thirty yard Madden pass to Elis Davis, several rushing plays from Nico Chiulli and finally a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cam Lippie to make it 14-0 in the second.

Wilmington would score on their next drive on a 70- yard drive that culminated in a Julien Cella touchdown, despite great tackles by Dom Delgado, Ian Gauch and Sam Madden. Melrose held a 14-7 lead into halftime and returned to score with 7:00 left in the third when Ben Cassavoy picked off another Roque pass and ran it to the Melrose 24. From there, Madden scored on a keeper to make it a 21-7 game.

After a series of rushes, Nico Chiulli later found the end zone for Melrose’s final score of the night, 28-7.

Up next, Melrose travels on town over to Stoneham to face the Spartans (3-1) who are coming off a surprising loss against Wakefield. Kickoff at Stoneham High takes place at 6:30 pm.