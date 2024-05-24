MELROSE — The Melrose High School band is hosting a bottle and can drive on Saturday, June 8 in the high school’s parking lot off Melrose Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can donate your redeemable* bottles and cans for a good cause! The Melrose HS band and the environment will thank you! Simply drop off your redeemables at the Melrose High School and we’ll do the rest.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Melrose HS Marching Band and Color Guard (to replace/repair instruments and equipment, uniforms, music lessons, etc.).

*Bottles & cans with a 5 cent deposit (redeemables) include carbonated soft drinks, sparkling water, and beer.