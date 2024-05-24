MELROSE — The Melrose Public Schools Visual and Performing Arts has concluded their District Wide Art Show this week.

The month-long art show honored student work in grades K-12 and began with an opening night reception that featured several performances by performing arts students.

The Melrose Public Schools would like to thank The McLaughlin Foundation for their continued support for making this annual event possible and Chartwells/Melrose Public Schools Food Services for providing refreshments.