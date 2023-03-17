WAKEFIELD — Patricia A. “Pat” Katulin (Collins), 80, of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday March 11. Born in Melrose on May 22, 1942, she was the loving daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Muse) Collins.

Pat was born and raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School class of 1960. She worked as a machinist until retirement at USM Corp/Harmonic Drive.

Pat’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family. She always enjoyed spending time at the lake house, going for boat rides and watching her grandchildren play.

She had a great love for reading, bargain shopping and spending time with her lifelong best friend, Deanna Dulong. Pat had the biggest heart and was always willing to help anyone in need and never passed judgement. To know Pat was to love her. She was special to everyone who met her. She will be greatly missed.

Beloved mother of Paul and wife Rachael Scott of Lynnfield, Christine “Cissy” Hart of Peabody, David Scott and partner Stephanie Brown both of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Sarah and her husband, Michael, Jessica, Kayla, Paul and his wife, Stephanie, Crystal, Sarah, and Luke. Adored great grandchildren Hannah, Hayden, Paul, Tyler, Logan, Jaiden, Noah, and Julianna.

Predeceased by her husband Charles Katulin, her brother William R. Collins, her son William R. Scott, and her granddaughter Kerri M. Scott

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday March 21, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s name to Big Brother Big Sister. www.bbbs.org