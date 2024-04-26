MELROSE — This Saturday, April 27, State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, partnering with the Melrose Department of Public Works will host Recycling & Sustainability Day at Melrose Public High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the event, Melrosians can recycle and receive a rebate for their old dehumidifiers with National Grid; learn about home energy assessments; explore composting with Black Earth Composting; and engage with a variety of local organizations. I.e., participate in a bike swap with the Pedestrian-Bicyclist Committee; get bike tune-ups with the Ride Café; learn about sustainability efforts with the Melrose Energy and Climate; visit with the Friends of the Fells; and Zero Waste Melrose will be offering their Terracycle Plastics Recycling Program at their table.

Residents can upcycle donate up to two pieces of gently used furniture, with right to refuse poor quality items with Habitat for Humanity; recycle outdated electronics with peace of mind for proper data erasing with Green Team Junk Removal; and recycle clothing and housewares. Fees will be charged for TVs, $20; monitors, $20; window ACs, $10; mattresses, $45; box springs, $45; and car tires, $12. Residents also can recycle Styrofoam, $5 per half a bag and $10 per full bag. Cash, card and checks made payable to Green Team Junk Removal will be accepted. For more information, go to zerowastemelrose.org.