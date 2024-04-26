BOSTON — Boston Children’s Museum recently opened Perspective Play, a collection of photographs taken while looking down from above athletic fields and courts by using a drone. Drone pilot, photographer, designer and Melrose resident Drew Katz composes his photos to feature the simple geometric shapes, lines and elements that make up the boundaries of different sports fields, creating images reminiscent of abstract paintings from the mid-20th century.

The drone photography in this exhibition brings an exciting combination of art and technology to Boston Children’s Museum where children and families will delight in seeing familiar places from new perspectives. Visitors to The Gallery can practice thinking creatively by using viewfinders to discover the many ways to view a sports field, participate in a sports seek-and-find and get cozy in the book nook.

On Sunday, May 5 from 2 to 3 p.m., the Museum is hosting a special opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about how he takes his photos with a drone. “I’m excited for our visitors to see this gallery exhibition,” said Sage Brousseau, Senior Art Educator. “I think it will be a big hit because it appeals not just to art lovers, but also to sports fans and anyone who has ever imagined looking down at the world from up above it.”

Drew Katz is a commercially certified drone pilot, photographer, designer and creative director with over 20 years of experience working for companies in industries ranging from healthcare to hospitality. His food and beverage photography has been used by Boston Magazine, The Boston Globe, Boston.com, Eater, Zagat’s and more. While he primarily uses his drone to document commercial properties for work, he always finds a way to stray off the flight path to capture photos for his fine art body of work. He has been exhibiting his works, taken from the land and air, all over the country since 2005. Drew resides in Melrose. Perspective Play will be open at Boston Children’s Museum through September 15, 2024. For additional information, visit BostonChildrensMuseum.org. The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.