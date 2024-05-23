Published May 24, 2024

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE—The Melrose High softball team may not be seeing playoffs this season but they are playing at their best as their regular season winds down.

On Monday afternoon, the Melrose High softball team was edged, 3-1, by guest Belmont at Pine Banks, a tight result against a competitive team. Belmont scored all three of their runs in the third innings while Melrose’s run came in the bottom of the sixth.

Melrose pitcher Emi Judge went all seven innings, giving up three runs, ten hits, two walks and striking out two Marauder hitters. “Emi pitched well,” said Melrose assistant coach Frank Sorrenti. “She was hitting her spots.”

The defense, which has had its problems this season, also played well, committing only one error. The lone run batted in for Melrose was by Anna Scalfani, who had an RBI single to plate teammate Maggie Turner, who reached base with a single of her own.

Melrose had four hits overall as Sydney Bowles and Riley Jones had the two other hits.

Melrose played perhaps their most competitive game of the season on May 16, when Melrose lost to Watertown, 5-4, in eight innings. This game was played in Watertown due to the fact that they have a turf field, as Pine Banks was too wet. Melrose maintained home team advantage.

“It was a great game,” recalled Sorrenti. “We really should have won, we had two great chances late and couldn’t score.”

Melrose scored one run in the fifth inning, two runs in the seventh and two more in the top of the eighth. Melrose scored twice in the third and seventh innings to send the game into extra innings.

Judge pitched all eight innings. She gave up five runs (three earned), nine hits, three walks and she fanned one. Melrose offense had seven hits Paige Crovo was 2-3 with two runs scored while Ava Viola went 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Brynn Baker delivered a two-run double in the third.

In the seventh, Scalfani and Bowles drew bases-leaded walks that tied the game.

Prior to those games, Melrose lost at home to Burlington, 12-2, on May 15. “The final scored doesn’t indicate how we played,” said Sorrenti. “Burlington is a very strong team but we played well.”

Melrose scored in the first and seventh innings. Judge went all seven innings in the circle. Melrose had four hits led by Viola who went 2 for 3 with a walk. Scalfani and Bowles had the two other hits. Kate Stratford had an RBI, as she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

With just two games left on the season, on Wednesday and Thursday (post deadline) this young senior-less team has showed lots of potential for next season.

Despite being winless, Sorrenti is pleased that the girls have not folded their tents. “We could have won our last two games against Belmont and Watertown as they were both very competitive,’ said Sorrenti. “I’m happy with their effort and the fact that they haven’t quit.”