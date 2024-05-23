Published May 24, 2024

Dozens of runners will take part in this weekend’s States

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—It’s all coming to a head for the Melrose High boy’s and girls outdoor track teams, who took part in the 2024 Middlesex League Meet last week and will see their season come to a pinnacle this weekend when a slew of qualified runners take part in the 2024 Div. 4 Outdoor Track State Finals at Bridgewater State University.

Both teams collected medals against the Middlesex League’s best at the league meet that was held at Burlington High on May 15. Some of their top finishers on the boy’s side were Caleb Miller, who took bronze in the 2 mile and their 4×400 relay team of Jovan Ssebugwawo, Sam O’Donnell, Matt Sarnoski and Adam Caldwell who took silver. Giancarlo Martinis Torres also had a strong day by medaling in the 100 hurdles in 8th.

Brendan Razdick medaled in the 200 dash with a 7th place finish and Sam O’Donnell medaled in 4th in the 400 while teammate Ssebugwawo placed 10th. Adam Caldwell medaled in the 800 with a fifth place finish and teammate John Strong was 15th. In distance events Ben Dugan was 24th in the 1 mile and Henry McCormack 25th. Jad Jamaleddine was 20th in the 2 mile and Nolan Natale was 24th in the 400 hurdles.

The 100 hurdles was a strong event for Melrose as Giancarlo Martinis Torres medaled in 7th and teammate Charlie Finocchiaro was 11th. Finocchiaro was also 7th in the high jump. Melrose’s relay team of Matt Callahan, Tommy McElligot, Tyler Lecomte and Brendan Radzik finished 9th. Melrose relay team of Jonah Tully, Ben Dugan, Caleb Barnes and John Strong finished 7th. Brendan Radzick later competed in the long jump where he placed 10th .

In field events, Giancarolo Martinis Torres was 12th in triple jump, Jack McAree was 18th in shot and Keegan Moloney was 21st. Moloney also placed 13th in the discus while Christian Correia was 22nd. Emmanuel Guzman medaled in javelin with a 6th place finish. Melrose placed 7th overall among the ML 12 teams.

On the girls’ side, Dimitra Mukasa started the day strong with a 9th place finish in the 100 dash prelims, with Lara McLucas behind her in 17th. Both athletes ran the 200 dash with McLucas placing 9th and Mukasa 13th.

Those who cracked the top three for medals included Reilly Powell who was 3rd in the 1 mile, Olivia Dellaporta who was second in the javelin and Cadence L’Heureux third in the 400 hurdles. In the 400 dash Katie Leeman placed 12th. Katherine Kennedy placed 23rd 100 hurdles. In the 1 mile Maizie Frakt and Darby Thompson competed in the 1 mile and placed 16th and 20th respectively. Amy Row medaled in the 800 with a 5th place finish. In the 2-mile Naomi Breay and Kenzington Ludlum finished 18th and 24th respectively.

Melrose’s 4×800 relay team of Maizie Frakt, Violeta Rechea, Darby Thompson, Reilly Powell placed 6th and the 4×100 relay team of Adele Ackland, Abby Taylor, Audrey Steger-Wilson and Amara Otaluka placed 11th. Melrose had a solid day in the triple jump with Cadence L’Reureux medaling in 5th and teammate D’Mitra Mukasa placing 8th. Sofia Papatsoris placed 8th in the high jump and Emme Boyer 5th in the shot put. Boyer also medaled in the discus with a 4th place finish.

Melrose placed 5th among all ML 12 teams, besting all Middlesex Freedom teams.

Qualified runners representing Melrose at States this weekend:

Girls:

Javelin: Aisling Donegan, Olivia Dellaporta; Discus: Emme Boyer, Shot Put: Emme Boyer; Triple Jump: Amy Rowe; Long Jump: Cadence L’Heureux; 2 mile: Rielly Powell, Naomi Breay, Darby Thompson; 1 mile: Darby Thompson, Reilly Powell; 400 hurdles: Cadence L’Heureux, Amy Rowe, Darby Thompson; 200 Dash: Lara McLucas; 400m: Katie Leeman, Cadence L’Heureux; 800” Cadence L’Heureux, Amy Rowe; 4×100 relay: Dimitra Mukasa, Abby Taylor, Amara Otaluka, Adeline Ackland; 4×800: Emma Drago, Naomi Breay, Reilly Powell, Maizie Frakt; 4×400: Katie Leeman, Emma Drago, Claire McDonald Amy Rowe.

Boys:



110 Hurdles: Giancarlo Martines Torres; 100 dash: Brendan Radzick; 2 mile: Caleb Barnes (seeded 2nd) 400 hurdles: Jovan Ssebugwawo, Matt Sarnoski, Nolan Natale; 1 mile: Caleb Barnes; 400m: Sam O’Donnell, Adam Caldwell; 800m: Adam Caldwell, John Strong; Javelin: Emmanuel Guzman; Long Jump: Brendan Radzick; 4×100 Matt Callahan, Tyler Lecomte, Tommy McElligot, Brenda Radzick; 4×800: Jonah Tully, Ben Duggan, Jad Jamaddeline, John Strong; 4×400: Jovan Ssebugwawo, Jonah Tyler, Sam O’Donnell, Adam Caldwell (seeded first).