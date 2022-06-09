MELROSE — Saturday, June 4 saw hundreds of Melrose residents turn out for the 8th annual Swap Day. Sponsored by the Department of Public Works and Zero Waste Melrose.

Swap Day is an event where neighbors bring their reusable items for other neighbors to take—for free! It’s a benefit for both—and a benefit to the environment as well by greatly reducing what goes into the waste stream.

For example, one little girl came away with a new pet, a mechanical stuffed hamster.

Special thanks to Simple Recycling, Donate Books and Savers and all the volunteers who make this possible.