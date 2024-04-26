MELROSE — Organizers’ tradition of hosting the annual Spring Tea at the Fitch Home on Lake Avenue is back.

A spokesperson said, “We welcome you to attend on May 5th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. when The Fitch Home Association Board members put on a display of wonderful pastries, freshly brewed coffee and tea and welcome you, our wonderful guests.

“This is an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon, whether it be on our deck listening to live music or in other beautiful common areas of the home. Our staff will be available to answer any questions about The Fitch as well as provide tours for those that may be interested. We enjoy the opportunity to meet those in our community and show you all that The Fitch has to offer.”