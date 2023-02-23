Dedicated to his family and had a joyous sense of humor

FALMOUTH — Clyde B. Murphy of Falmouth, formerly of Melrose, passed on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the age of 86 surrounded by the care and comfort of his family. He was born and raised in Somerville by the late John and Margaret Murphy.

Clyde is the beloved husband of Charlene M. Murphy of Falmouth. Loving father of Laurene Murphy of Rockport, Karen Murphy of Sherman, Texas, and Lynne Murphy Breen and her husband Bob of North Reading. Loving brother of Eleanor Cass of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather to Jacqueline Shefshick and her husband Adam of Rockport, Michelle Harrington and her fiancé Michael Shelton, of Gill, Kate Harrington and Will Clawson of Providence, Rhode Island, Jakob Wessel and Cassie McManus of New York City, Harper and Tatum Breen of North Reading. Best great grandfather to Miles, Finn and Hunter Clyde Shefshick. Also survived by nieces and nephews, and his dear friend Frank “Franny” Leary. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Lloyd Murphy, Zita Serval (Joe), Bernice Westhoff (Billy), Johnny Murphy and his beloved dog and “favorite girl” Courtney.

Clyde married the love of his life, Charlene, in 1959, and they shared 64 years of marriage, first living in Somerville, next settling in Melrose for 34 years where they raised their daughters and then retiring to Falmouth. Clyde’s life was once lived with hard work, personal humility, dedication to his family, a dry wit and joyous sense of humor. Clyde proudly served his country twice in the United States Army. Returning home, he then worked for thirty years as a payroll clerk for the United States Post Office.

Clyde was an avid Boston sports fan, always enjoyed a good card game, and traveled extensively with family and friends. Clyde and Charlene especially enjoyed yearly summer vacations in Dennisport and, upon retirement, trips and getaways to Aruba, Florida and Prince Edwards Island.

Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend visiting hours 4 – 7 p.m., Monday, February 20 at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose. Final visitation was on Tuesday, February 21 at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m., the Incarnation Catholic Church, 429 Upham Street, Melrose, and burial with Military Honors followed at 2 p.m., at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clyde may be made to the “Usher Syndrome Society”, 1544 Central Ave, Needham, MA 02492, www.ushersyndromesociety.org.To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com