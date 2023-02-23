First woman inducted into MHS Athletic Hall of Fame

TEWKSBURY — Janet Marie (Garipay) Urquhart, age 75, of Tewksbury and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, died on February 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She had complications from battling cancer.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Edward Urquhart of Tewksbury and her brother Peter E. Garipay of Melrose. She is survived by her sister, Carol A. Carilli of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and brother Paul Garipay of Aurora, Co.

Her many nieces and nephews were a source of great joy – Michael, Mark, John, Danny, Christopher, Brian, Christine, JoAnne and Joseph.

Janet was born on January 27, 1948 and was raised in Melrose on the Kiley Farm. She attended Melrose schools and was an active sports woman. Following her graduation from Plymouth State University she began a successful career in teaching and coaching at the Wilmington schools. Janet was an exceptional athlete being the first woman to be inducted into the Melrose High School Athletic Hall of Fame and later into the Wilmington Coaches Hall of Fame.

She was an avid golfer and skier, enjoying spending her winter months in Florida.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. Melrose on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice, 3000 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000. Woburn, MA 01801.