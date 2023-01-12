Worked in medical field, enjoyed spending time with family and friends

MELROSE — Denise Marie (Poirier) Dwyer, 72, passed away peacefully at home from complications of cystic fibrosis on Jan. 7, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family.

Denise was born and raised in Melrose, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of Joseph F. Poirier and Barbara (Meade) Poirier. After attending St Mary’s High School, she received her bachelor of science in teaching from Salem State College. She started her career as a teacher and spent more than 40 years in the medical field, where she held many administrative positions. For the last 15 years, she was a receptionist at Boston Pain Specialist.

She loved to travel to the Caribbean and Florida on vacations. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire, West Yarmouth on Cape Cod and Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. She enjoyed many good times with her friends in the Eagles and 49ers. Of course, she loved the Beach Boys, which was her husband Jimmy’s favorite band.

Denise was the beloved wife of 49 years to James E. Dwyer of Melrose. She was the dear sister of Paul R. Poirier of Port Orchard, Washington; Michael S. Poirier of Melrose; Mary F. Previte of Stoneham; Daniel S. Poirier of Colchester, Connecticut; Donna M. Marush of Seattle, Washington; and Richard F. Poirier of Melrose. Several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins also lovingly survive her. She was the godmother to many.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., Melrose, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose, on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dee’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/donate.

