Dedicated wife, mother and grandmother

MELROSE — Lillian M. (Foley) Carr, 92, of Melrose, died peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022.

Lillian was the beloved wife of the late Donald F. Carr. She was the loving mother of the late Donna M. Canada; Stephen F. Carr of Melrose; and Linda J. Sjostrom of Wakefield. She was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Julie, Stephen Jr., Ryan, Daniel, Kevin, Christine and the late Michael Canada. Lillian was the proud great-grandmother of ten. She was the last of the seven Foley siblings. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

A Funeral Mass was held at Incarnation Church, Melrose, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Interment took place in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. To leave an online message of condolence, visit gatelyfh.com.