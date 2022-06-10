Loved cooking, the Patriots, and her family

MELROSE — Rita J. (Porzio) Ippolito was born on October 25, 1930 in East Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from the Boston Girls High School and then married and started a family. Rita also worked at Metropolitan Bank for many years. She loved cooking, the Patriots (specifically Tom Brady), kumatos, frisee, Melba toast, and hot peppers. However, her first and most important love was her family. She will be greatly missed.

Rita is predeceased by her husband Joseph Louis Ippolito Jr. She leaves behind two children, her daughter, Jane Murray and her husband John, and her son, Joseph Ippolito. Rita has five granddaughters Jenna Murray, Jessica Ippolito, Gina Ippolito and her husband Adam, Joanna Murray, and Jacquelyn Cataldo Murray and her wife Kimberly. Sister of the late Mary Durante, Alphonso Porzio, Guido Porzio and Gino Porzio. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. The family requests that all attendees of the services are fully vaccinated.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary’s of the Annunciation School 4 Myrtle Street Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com