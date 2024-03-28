Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is home to the legendary Spanish football club Real Madrid, and the Melrose Over 55 Soccer Team recently paid a visit to this world-class venue. The local squad is made up primarily of Melrose residents who have played together for more than 25 years. They take a soccer trip each year and bring the Melrose Weekly News along for the ride.

This year’s trip to Madrid Spain was a special one as the team actually played in a game. Ken O’Shea organized a match with a lifelong friend of his, Carlos Renes, who lives in Barcelona.

A spokesman said, “We were blessed to play a game against Carlos’ team who traveled from Barcelona to play Melrose in ‘El Classico’ in Madrid. On Sunday, the team took in a Real Madrid game at the famous Bernabeu Stadium.”

Real Madrid, which attracts a lot of the world’s top soccer talent, has won their league title 35 times and have been crowned the top club in Europe 14 times, more than any other team.

It was a pleasure to visit this soccer shrine. These great friends had another great time on the trip.