WAKEFIELD — Michael Ferguson, 66, of Wakefield and formerly of Melrose died at the MelroseWakefield Hospital on Tuesday, July 26.

Born in Denver, CO on September 20, 1954, he was the son of the late James R. and Katherine (Barron) Ferguson.

Michael was raised in Colorado. He moved to Massachusetts in 1981 and settled in Melrose following his marriage to Cheryl. He was a longtime machinist for Ferro Ceramic. In his spare time Michael enjoyed fishing, cycling and watching old Western movies.

He is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl (Burns) Ferguson of Wakefield. He was the loving father of Christopher Ferguson and his wife Tammy of Woburn and the brother of Eva Mitchell of MD and Frank Ferguson and his wife Vendetta of Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren Skylar and Sarah Rose.

Funeral arrangements were private and in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home.