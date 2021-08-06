Members of the town’s Veterans Advisory Board compiled the following information as we prepare to recognize Purple Heart Day on Saturday, August 7.

Did you know that the Purple Heart is America’s oldest military award? In 1782, although the Revolutionary War was basically over and peace talks were happening in Paris, Gen. George Washington needed a way to quell the talk of rebellion. Congress was running out of money after years of war against England. Troops were hungry and unpaid and there was talk of mutiny. Washington decided to create the Badge of Military Merit to recognize heroic acts by his troops. The honor is presented to soldiers for “any singularly meritorious action.” The heart was designed with a piece of silk bound through it with a thin edge of silver. The purple color is intended to represent bravery. Washington only gave out three of the badges himself, and instead authorized subordinates to issue the badges as they saw fit.

The requirements for earning the badge were a lot different than today’s Purple Heart. Soldiers had to do something unusually heroic or perform some act that was essential to the success of the Continental Army. While that sounds more like something you’d have to do to earn the Medal of Honor, the badge was actually a cloth purple heart with the word “merit” stitched across it in white. So, in a way, both the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart came from the Badge of Military Merit.

The Badge of Merit faded from use but was revived and relaunched in 1932, this time as the Purple Heart. As well as honoring those wounded in combat, this iteration of the Purple Heart recognized commendable action. It was in 1944 that the policy was tweaked slightly and the Purple Heart was given the purpose we know it for today, specifically to honor those who have been wounded or died.

The first service member to be given the modern Purple Heart was General Douglas MacArthur for his service in the Pacific theater during World War II. It is estimated that there have been 1.8 million Purple Hearts awarded over the years.

Purple Heart Day was first observed in 2014 and has been observed every year since. It’s a chance to reflect on the bravery of those who have fought for the U.S. and to ensure that their courage is never forgotten

Purple Heart Day 2021 will be observed on Saturday, August 7. It’s a day for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who bravely represented their country and were wounded or killed while serving.