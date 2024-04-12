WAKEFIELD — The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will be conducting a helicopter application of the biological larvicide, Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis), to control mosquito larvae.

Wetlands currently being evaluated for this application in Wakefield are located near Nahant Street and Valley Street.

One helicopter application will take place between April 16, 2024 and May 3, 2024.

The Bti will be applied in a granular formulation by a helicopter flying low directly over the wetlands. Residents do not need to take any special precautions for this application.

Bti is a natural occurring bacterium found in soil, and is classified by the EPA as relatively non-toxic. Bti is target specific and only affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. Bti breaks down quickly in the environment. The product to be used is VectoBac GS (EPA Registration #73049-10).

For further information, contact the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project at

781-899-5730.