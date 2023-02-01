PAIGE BUTLAND, a senior captain, led the Warriors in three of four events against both Malden and Burlington recently. (Courtesy Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High gymnastics team took on Malden (Jan. 24), Burlington (Jan. 26) and Reading (Jan. 30) recently and reached new high scores for the season as they continue to improve in each event.

The Warriors topped the Golden Tornadoes 130.75-102.4 but fell to the Red Devils 138.8-130.25 and to the Rockets 145.3-131.35.

“We are thrilled with the work ethic of this team,” said Wakefield head coach Rachel Lucas. “They continue to show up and try their hardest; scores are improving and the team is improving each week.”

Paige Butland took 1st in three events in Wakefield’s home win over Malden. She got an 8.8 on bars, a 7.8 on beam and an 8.9 on floor.

Mia Rich and Kyler Dennison both got an 8.3 on vault and Cara Carangelo finished the scoring with an 8.25 as the Warriors jumped out to a 33.65-31.1 lead.

Wakefield took complete control after multiple strong routines on bars. After Butland, Rich scored an 8.1, Sophia Tulipani got a 7.8 and Cheyenne Toppi scored a 7.5.

Tulipani tied Butland on the beam with a 7.8. They were followed on beam by Toppi (7.5) and Chloe Silva (7.3).

The Warriors finished strong on floor. In addition to Butland’s 8.9, Rich scored an 8.6 and Toppi and Emma Callahan both got an 8.5.

The Warriors came up short in Burlington but had multiple standout routines, most especially Toppi on the vault who stuck the landing for a 9.1.

Callahan had an 8.15 on fault and Dennison (8.1) and Butland (8.0) followed as the Warriors were in it early, down 33.95-33.35.

Burlington pulled away on bars but Butland’s 8.5 stood out. Toppi (7.7), Rich (7.6) and Dennison (7.0) finished the scoring in the event.

Butland led the way on beam (8.4) followed by Rich (8.2), Callahan (7.9) and Toppi (7.4).

On floor, Butland concluded another strong day with an 8.9. Rich scored an 8.6 on floor while Toppi finished 8.4 and Callahan got an 8.3.

The evidence of improvement was apparent on Monday back at Wakefield High as the Warriors had their best team score of the season (131.25).

The team had different athletes finish first in all four events. Toppi’s 9.0 led the vault, Rich’s 8.1 led on bars, Callahan’s 8.2 led on beam and Butland’s 9.0 led on floor.

Following Toppi on vault was Rich (8.3), Dennison (8.3) and Carangelo (8.25).

Following Rich on bars was Toppi (8.05), Butland (8.0) and Carangelo (7.1).

Following Callahan on beam was Rich (8.15), Butland (8.05) and Danielle McCauley (7.9).

Following Butland on floor was Toppi (8.7), Callahan (8.15) and Rich (8.1).

The Warriors (3-5) will aim to continue their improvements over the rest of the regular season and into the league meet. Wakefield hosts Melrose today at 4:30 p.m. and travels to Woburn on Feb. 9 also at 4:30 p.m. The Middlesex League Meet will be on Monday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. at Stoneham High.

“With two regular season meets left, then leagues, we can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish,” said Lucas.