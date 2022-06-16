NORTH READING – Come and join the North Reading Community Coffeehouse for some great country, blues, rock and roll, American standards and folk music performed by a collection of wonderful artists at a free concert on Saturday, June 18 at the Ipswich River Park gazebo.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. and it will also be live-streamed on the NRCC Facebook page.

“There will be a mix of beautiful, original tunes and covers by well-known artists,” said NRCC founder Art Grossman. “Please join us, bring a chair, relax, listen and enjoy some wonderful music presented by a group of terrific musicians!” Picnic dinners encouraged!

Any donations received will benefit the Friends of the Flint Memorial Library. This is the second concert in the monthly series being held in the park between May and September. The series will return to the Library Activity Room starting monthly in October.

Any questions, contact Art Grossman at [email protected]