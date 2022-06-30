\NORTH READING — The 37th annual Horseshoe Grille Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament was a huge success.

The tournament featured a full field of 144 golfers who enjoyed great weather and superb conditions at the Hillview Golf Course. There were numerous compliments paid to Golf Director Chris Carter and his grounds crew.

This year’s tournament was dedicated to Janet O’Leary, and a donation of over $45,000 to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will be given in her name. Janet recently passed away after a brief and courageous battle with leukemia that extinguished her life but not her light.

Janet’s husband, Paul O’Leary, and his family were excited to participate and give back to Dana-Farber because of the superb care she received.

“Their kindness, compassion and professionalism were beyond belief,” said Paul. “Nikki Coviello did a wonderful job speaking about Janet to a crowd of over 150 people.”

Golf tournament organizer Pat Lee noted that in addition to taking a village to raise a child, it takes a team to run a golf tournament. He thanked the Horseshoe Grille’s owners: Ryan, Brad and Noah, and their staff led by Kim Brown, Matt Miller and Altair DeOliviera. He thanked golf tournament volunteers Donna Anderson, Jackie Arsenault, Penni Mullarky, Nikki Coviello, Ashlie Cangiano, Sue O’Leary, Paul O’Leary, Jackie Botzko, Brian Lee, Kathleen Lee-Jennings, Pat’s wife Kathi Lee and Veronica Lee. Pat also thanked Golf Pro Gary Lynch and the Hillview staff for doing a great job setting up for the successful tournament.

Brian Lee won the Longest Drive during the golf tournament. Mike Sypher won the Straightest Drive for Men, and Chrissie Flaherty won the Straightest Drive for Women. Donn Kurjan won Closest to the Pin.

Three teams finished at 9 under, so cards were matched and after a post tournament audit by KPMG, the winning group was the Meaney group. People were overheard saying, “Oh my God, we have to live with them for another year.” The rest of the tournament’s competitors were wondering why they were the only group that had an eraser on their pencil. The group was carried by Jack Meaney, and also included John Meaney, Brian Meaney and Bob Sweeney.

The second place team consisted of Pete Botzko, Mike Storti, Jack Storti and Kevin Gamst. The third place team was led by local legend Nick Harron and the team also featured Vinny Ruschioni, Pat Fitzpatrick and Ryan Donahue.

The Horseshoe Grille and the Lee family have been associated with the Jimmy Fund for 67 years. Pat and Veronica Lee started the fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund by holding softball tournaments and road races. Thirty-seven years ago, Pat and his wife, Kathi, decided to switch to golf tournaments. Thirty-seven years of golf tournaments makes the Horseshoe the third oldest tournament in the Jimmy Fund system.

“The support from players and sponsors alike has been heartwarming,” said Pat. “Some players and sponsors have been participating for decades. Please see the sponsor list on the attached page. Given the opportunity, please support these businesses. If you see the individuals or families that sponsor, please take a moment to thank them.”

Since it’s founding in 1948, the Jimmy Fund has raised millions of dollars through thousands of grassroots efforts to help save lives and give hope to cancer patients everywhere. The Jimmy Fund solely supports the fight against cancer at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world.