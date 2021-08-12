DANVERS— Grace Ferreira left this world in bodily form on August 6, 2021 at the age of 93. She was a wonderful person, a friend to all she knew. And she knew a lot of people. Grace lived a very full life and did many things with her 93 years.

She was born in East Boston to Adeline and Jim Selvitella and grew up amidst a large extended Italian family. They moved to Medford in her teens. She met Bill Ferreira after the war and married in 1949. They lived in Everett until their first home in Melrose.

37 South Avenue was always a very busy place. She raised her six children: Bill, Adele, Paul, Eddie, Grace-Marie and Jeffrey with a fierce spirit and determination, and each one of them was uniquely special to her in her life. Friends and family were always visiting and mom, without fail, managed to have food, drinks and good conversation or advice for all who entered her domain. She was interested, empathetic and compassionate to all.

This home later served as a gathering place, and a hotel, for her children and their families when they would visit Grace and Bill in the Boston area.

Grace raised her children and took care of her family, both nuclear and extended, throughout her life and particularly in their formative years. Later, Grace took a position as an Educational Technician in the Melrose Public Schools and worked for a number of years in this capacity with and for children.

Grace and Bill developed a life long friendship with Joe and Ginny Cody and Stan and Erline Robinson and did many beach days and camping/hiking trips with these close friends and their collective families. Peggy and Roland were their constant friends.

Grace was a deeply devoted follower of Jesus and was an active parishioner of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield, St. Agnes Church in Reading and the Charismatic Movement, and the Incarnation Church in Melrose. Recently, she actively participated in masses on the Catholic Television Network.

Grace and Bill moved from the family home and relocated to an apartment on West Emerson St. in Melrose and lived there happily for five or so years. After Bill’s death Grace continued to live in the apartment for a number of years. The guest bedroom was frequently occupied by family during their visits with Grace.

Grace then moved into an apartment at Brightview Independent Living in Danvers, where she spent her final years. She hosted her family on frequent visits to her apartment for the years she lived there. Mom made many friends at Brightview and had an active life that involved daily tv mass, exercise class, and frequent walks, both inside and outside, around the apartment building. Grace had a wonderful extended family and spent great times with them for her entire life. She met with her brother, Jimmy and sister, Jeannie at least weekly (as allowed by Covid rules) and no siblings could be more loving and supportive than they were. Her daughter, Adele, provided extraordinary support, guidance, care and companionship in mom’s final years and served as Grace’s medical and financial advisor and advocate.

Grace was always a social justice advocate, and in her latter years she sharpened her political views and engaged in spirited political discussions with siblings Jim and Jeannie and son, Ed, among others. She had a keen political sense and was an active member of our Democracy. Grace was an avid reader and spent many enjoyable hours with books, often provided by Patty (daughter in law) both in her home and at the Melrose Public Library. And Grace was an independent spirit with a strong ethical compass and a love of nature’s beauty.

Grace was a wonderful and loving mother and friend. She had special relationships with each of her children: Bill, wife, Andrea, and their children, Jessie and Jake; Adele; Paul, wife, Kathy and son Paul; Ed, wife, Patty, sons, Luke, Devin, and Keeshawn; Grace Marie (Alaska Grace), husband, Jim, and children, Emily, Elizabeth, Atticus and Keenan; and Jeff, wife Sharon, children, Eric and Megan. Grace’s (daughter) visits from Fairbanks Alaska were always a highlight of Grace’s (mother) life. Paul (son) provided social support to Grace in their frequent phone calls.

Grace had many special relationships in her life, too many to list in this bio. She was extremely close to her deceased brother, Frankie, and her deceased sisters, Joanne and Rita. Thanks to Denise for providing her own special support to mom. Some of her close friends included Pam, Peggy and Roland, Ellie, Carol, Artie, Mattie, Sharon and many, many more.

Also a thank you to the folks at Brightview, including Deanna, for providing a safe and interesting place for Grace particularly during the covid pandemic, and the Kaplan Hospice House Staff for their loving care.

Grace lived a very full life and was a gift to those who knew her. And to know Grace was and is to love Grace. Amazing Grace enriched all those who had the good fortune to know her.

Beloved wife of the late William Ferreira. Loving mother of William Ferreira and Andrea of ME, Adele Ferreira of Gloucester, Paul Ferreira and Kathy of ME, Edward Ferreira and Patty of ME, Grace M. Ferreira and Jim Hage of Alaska, and Jeffrey Ferreira and Sharon of Ipswich. Caring sister of James Selvitella of Medford and Jeanne Abbott of Hamilton. Devoted grandmother of Emily, Elizabeth, Atticus, Keenan, Jesse, Jacob, Luke, Devin, Keeshawn, Paul, Eric and Megan. Proud great grandmother of Scout and Olli, Sloan, Rowen and Ellie.

The Ferreria family will greet family members and friends at Incarnation Church 425 Upham St. Melrose on Friday August 13, 2021 from 9:30-10 a.m. Followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Grace’s name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01923. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com