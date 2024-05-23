Published May 24, 2024

Strong power rankings should guarantee a postseason

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High girls tennis team is all but assured a spot in the Div. 2 postseason field after finishing their regular season with strong power rankings and wins that have helped them stay ahead of much of the competition.

Melrose is currently power ranked #16, and with the top #33 Div. 2 teams advancing to a post season. Recent wins have helped that cause including a 4-1 victory over Stoneham on May 9.

“It was a pretty easy win against Stoneham on senior night,” said Melrose coach Lydia Mays after their match. “Their second singles is a very good player so Lucia [Faulkenberry] had a tough time against her, but other than I wasn’t worried about any other match.”

The results of the six matches were the following:

First singles Ava Picone 6-1 6-0

2. Second singles Lucia Faulkenberry Lost

3. Third singles Mary Atkinson 6-4 6-14. First doubles Lara Flank Contin and Kunsang Wogthing 6-2 6-1 Second doubles: Tess Isakson and Aura Machanic 6-1 6-3While Melrose had a glitch on Friday when they lost to Watertown 2-3, they enjoyed some strong matches. “First singles and second doubles won in commanding matches. Lucia lost in a 3 set match but played amazing. Tess Isakson played very well against and good senior opponent.”

At press time they were slated to round out their regular season against Burlington, a team they fell to earlier this season. “This will be very challenging. We already lost to them but since then I have changed up the lineup. We will see if that will be enough to win at least 3 matches.”

As they prepare for playoffs, coach Mays looks back on some things they’ve been doing right this season. “The Middlesex league is very competitive, so our opponent rating is high which helped us make the playoffs. Ava Picone is a very strong 1st singles player, so her wins even when the team lost helped our power rankings.”

As they prepare to extend their season into playoffs there are things they will be concentrating on. “We need to work on our stamina and ability to win close matches,” says Mays. “I know Lucia Faulkenberry, Mary Atkinson, and Tess Isakson will continue to improve in the next three seasons and I look forward to seeing how much they will grow.”

Fans are encouraged to visit our social media pages or the MIAA website at www.miaa.net for up to date tournament information.