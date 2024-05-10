US Air Force veteran

NORTH READING — Ronald Earl Schille, a resident of North Reading, passed away peacefully on May 8. Born on December 19, 1933, in Bridgeport, CT, Ron was a North Reading resident who raised his family in Wakefield for 33 years.

Ron is survived by his wife Nancy Marie (Day) and children Greg and wife Jayne and their sons Conner and his wife Danielle, and great granddaughter Lila; Cam and Liam; Mark and wife Annette, and sons Ben, Jack, Jay and Sal; daughter Anne Murphy and husband Michael and children Mike Jr. and his wife Kailee and great grandchildren Hadley and Henry; Heather and husband Matt and great grandchildren Carter, Cayden and Lily; Chris and wife Amy and great grandchildren Patrick and Molly; Andrew and wife Denise and daughters Taylor DiBona and husband Shane and great grandson Gus, Emily and Jordan; son Ronald and wife Theresa and granddaughters Victoria, Bella and Katerina.

Ron retired from the federal government after 35 years working as an Electrical Engineer and was a member of IEEE. In addition, Ron was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of the American Legion, was very active in Wakefield youth sports, Cub Scouts of America and played recreation softball and tennis. He was a loving and adoring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. Rest in Peace.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, May 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Mackey Funeral Home, 22 Boston St., Middleton, MA. His funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 22 Boston Rd., Middleton, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA. For online condolences, please visit mackeyfuneralhome.com.