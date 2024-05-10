WAKEFIELD — The latest power rankings released this week have multiple Wakefield spring sports teams in position to make the state tournament as they enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

The baseball team had the highest ranking of Warriors as they sit at No. 5 in Div. 3 with a record of 11-3. Wakefield’s eight-game winning streak was snapped by Burlington in a close, 7-5 game yesterday. Next week, they travel to Watertown (3-13) on Tuesday and host Wilmington (8-6) on Thursday. The top four teams in D3 are St. Mary’s (11-0), Oakmont (10-2), Apponequet (9-4) and Hanover (8-3).

The boys’ tennis team is ranked No. 10 in Div. 3. Wakefield had recent wins over Reading and Melrose before falling to Burlington 3-2 yesterday. The Warriors (5-6) will travel to Watertown (3-10) on Tuesday before hosting Stoneham (1-11) on Wednesday and Wilmington (5-4) on Thursday. The top five teams in D3 are Weston (6-3), Bedford (5-2), Apponequet (10-0), Martha’s Vineyard (7-2) and Dover-Sherborn (8-2).

The boys’ lacrosse team is ranked No. 15 in Div. 3. The Warriors are hoping to finish strong and stay in front of the No. 17 seed in order to host a first round state tournament game. Wakefield (5-8) has dropped five in a row during a tough stretch against teams in higher divisions. Next week, they host Watertown (1-11) on Wednesday and travel to Wilmington (5-6) on Friday. The top five teams in D3 are Medfield (8-2), Falmouth (9-3), Scituate (10-3), Newburyport (6-3) and Burlington (11-3).

The girls’ lacrosse team is also hoping to finish strong so they can ideally host a first round tourney game. The Warriors (4-9) were ranked No. 18 in the latest D3 rankings. The girls are also looking to turn the tide after falling in each of their previous four games against teams in higher divisions. They travel to Watertown (7-6) on Wednesday and host Wilmington (1-13) on Friday. The top five teams in D3 are Medfield (11-2), Hanover (9-2), Wayland (7-5), Foxboro (10-3) and Newburyport (8-1).

The girls’ tennis team (3-7) was ranked No. 27 in the latest D2 rankings. The Warriors beat rival Melrose on Monday and defeated Reading for the first time in 21 years on April 30. The team has six matches left, all against Middlesex League Freedom Division foes as they try to remain in the top 32 and make the tournament. They host Watertown (8-6) on Tuesday, travel to Wilmington (5-4) on Thursday and host Stoneham (0-11) on Friday. The top five teams in D2 are Westborough (7-2), Longmeadow (12-0), Notre Dame of Hingham (7-0), Minnechaug (9-1) and Hingham (8-2).

The softball team has some work to do during the homestretch to make the Div. 2 state tournament. The Warriors (6-8) were on the outside looking in for the latest rankings as they are No. 33. Yesterday’s 11-9 win over reigning state champion Burlington (No. 27 in D2) should boost Wakefield back into the top 32 but they have multiple more key games coming up that could help their case, starting with Wilmington (10-4) at home tomorrow morning. Next week, the Warriors host Concord-Carlisle (5-7) on Monday, Watertown (1-13) on Tuesday and travel to Wilmington on Thursday.

The top five softball teams in D2 are Westfield (10-2), Tewksbury (10-2), Milton (11-0), Silver Lake (10-2) and Walpole (12-1).