WAKEFIELD — Wakefield residents over the age of 65 can now submit their applications for Wakefield’s Senior Tax Relief Program. Participants will benefit from Wakefield’s 100 percent match of their Massachusetts Senior Circuit Breaker Income Tax Credit. The Circuit Breaker Tax Credit is a state income tax credit for certain Massachusetts residents age 65 or older who pay rent or real estate taxes during the tax year.

The application window for Wakefield’s matching program ends on September 30, 2021.

To take advantage of Wakefield’s Senior Discount program, applicants must:

• Have received the state’s Senior Circuit Breaker Income Tax Credit

• Have been 65 years of age by the close of the prior calendar year; a co-applicant must have turned 60 years of age.

• Have owned and occupied a home in Wakefield for the past 10 consecutive years.

• Have no other significant assets, i.e. second home, trust fund, etc.

An application is available on the town’s website.

If you have any questions about the process, contact the Assessor’s Office at (781) 246-6380.