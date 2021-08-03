New format merging Walter and Laramie Memorial Tournaments

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Tennis Association is taking entrees for the Wakefield Open Tennis Tournament.

There is a new format for Wakefield summer tennis as this year’s tournament is combining the formerly separate Geoffrey Walter Memorial Junior singles tournament with the annual Dick Laramie Doubles Tournament into a doubles format weekend for all.

What isn’t changing is that proceeds from the tournament entry fee and other generous sponsorship will contribute to the Geoffrey Walter Fund/ Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Wakefield High School tennis and the Wakefield Tennis Association.

There are five brackets planned for the round robin play as follows. Sub-brackets will be created as necessary. It is expected that all brackets will be limited to 16 teams. Singles can ask to be assigned a partner.

Friday, August 20, 4-10 p.m. Two brackets open to boys and girls ages 12 to 18.

Saturday, August 21, 9-4 p.m. Two brackets open to adult men and women over 18.

Sunday, August 22, 9-1 p.m. One bracket mixed doubles draw followed by a social at 1 p.m. for all.

Champions will be determined in all brackets. The entry fee is $50 per team for adults and $20 per team for juniors payable at the courts. Players supply their own tennis balls.

The tournament director is local teaching professional Sandy Palmer who also heads the Wakefield Recreational Tennis Program. To register or if you have any questions, email: sandypalmer@woburnracquetclub.com.