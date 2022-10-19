THE PIONEERS celebrate Ella Gizmunt’s (5) historic 1,000th kill in a match against North Reading on Oct. 11. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Oct. 11, the Lynnfield High volleyball team beat guest North Reading, 3-0, to complete the season sweep over the Hornets. The Pioneers won the three sets, 25-16, 25-21, and 25-14.

The highlight of the evening was in the second set when senior Ella Gizmunt had her 1,000th kill of her outstanding career for the fourth point of the set.

Her teammates stormed the court to celebrate the accomplishment and then, after a short acknowledgement of the record during a time out, returned to play.

Gizmunt, who needed six kills heading in to reach the 1,000 mark, finished the match with 12 as she is only the fifth player ever in the state to reach that tally.

The outside hitter, who was the league MVP last fall, also had 10 digs and 10 service aces as well.

Senior setter, Celia Carbone, led the team in assists with 18 to go with six digs. Senior middle hitter, Grace Davie, had nine kills, seven service aces and three blocks.

On Oct. 13, Lynnfield went to Ipswich looking for a split of the season series. However, the defending Division 4 state champion Tigers ended up winning 3-0 to complete the season sweep.

The Tigers won the three sets, 25-16, 25-17 and 27-25.

With that loss, the Pioneers record dipped to 11-3 overall and 7-3 in the Cape Ann League. Ipswich, meanwhile, clinched the CAL Baker Division title as they improved to 11-1 overall and 10-0 in the league.

Lynnfield’s next match is Oct. 20 as they visit Newburyport at 5:15 p.m. The Clippers won the first meeting, 3-1, back on Sept. 20.

The next night, they visit North Andover in a non-league match starting at 5:15 p.m. Lynnfield beat the Scarlet Knights, 3-1, back on Sept. 9 as they try to complete the season sweep.

On Oct. 24, the Pioneers return to CAL action as they welcome Georgetown with that match also starting at 5:15 p.m. Lynnfield is looking for the season sweep against the Royals.

The Pioneers entered this week slotted fourth in the MIAA power rankings. The top 32 teams automatically qualify for the states at the end of the regular season.