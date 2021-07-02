Unknowns legend Colantuoni helps Orange beat Loafers 5-4

Jul 2, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Question Marks claim 2nd in Twi League standings

Published in the July 2, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — On a hot summer night, June 29, the Unknowns welcomed back a Twi-League legend who helped them defeat the Loafers 5-4 before a sparse crowd at Moulton Park. The Orange improved their record to 2-1 before the holiday break set in on the young Twi season to take second place in the league, two points back of the first place Highlife (3-1).

The Unknowns jumped out to an early one run lead in the first inning when leadoff hitter Brandon Panarese beat out an infield error. After swiping second base and moving to third on an out, Scott Elwell knocked him in with a ground out. The Question Marks would extend the lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

Bryan Butt reached first on a walk from Loafers starting pitcher Jordan Fauci. Veteran Dave Ellegood beat out an infield dribbler and moved up to second and Butt to third on a bad throw. Sean Alexander grounded to short, scoring Butt. Panarese followed with another infield single making it second and third for the runners. Brett Maloney then slugged a triple over the right fielder’s head, plating Ellegood and Panarese to make it 4-0 for the Orange.

Unknowns starting hurler Adam Chanley was breezing through the game until the fifth inning when the Loafers’ Nick Raimo reached on an infield error and then scored on James Beaton’s blast into the left center field gap for a triple. Mike Sorrentino then unloaded a mammoth shot that landed half way up the left field tree and ripped through it for a two run home run to make the score 4-3.

The Unknowns, reeling from the Loafers offensive long ball, put together some two-out, clutch hitting. Kevin Murray walked and then scampered all the way home on Luke Martin’s gap shot that he laced to right center for a triple to make the score 5-3.

Unknowns coach Ian Power, sensing something out of the Iowa cornfield magic with the F-16s circling the park, waved in relief pitcher Adam Colantuoni to start the sixth inning for the Orange. Colantuoni, who hasn’t pitched for the Unknowns in seven years, brought back that spark that he had in the day on the mound. The former Twi Cy winner got the Orange through a clean inning.

The seventh inning would be totally different for Colantuoni. Sorrentino continued his hot hitting, poking a single to left. Rookie Brendan Rechia followed with a frozen rope down the left field line for a double, scoring Sorrentino.

Seeing enough and realizing his pitcher hasn’t thrown in a while, coach Power made the switch to bring in Murray to close the game out, which he did, punching out the final two Loafer batters.

Twi League games will be paused for this Fourth of July weekend. The Expos will play the reigning champion Slappers on Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Moulton.