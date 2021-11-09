OFFICER MATT SURETTE was this year’s top finisher. (Photo by Andrew McRae)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Alliance Against Violence (WAAV) was able to raise over $5,000 during this year’s Racing to End Domestic Violence 5k held on October 16 during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “We were thrilled with the turnout considering we had a virtual race last year. To the businesses who donated- we thank you. We hope the community will visit our race Facebook page and support those who help support our cause,” says President Jean Yentile.

WAAV is dedicated to linking victims of domestic violence to supports and educating our youth around healthy dating relationships. WAAV has funded RESPOND Inc. Advocates to visit health classes at the high school to discuss healthy vs. unhealthy relationships. We are currently working on adding visits to the eight grade health class. WAAV has also helped survivors of violence keep safe by assisting with lock changes and Tracfones. In certain cases we have also provided gift cards to survivors for food and transportation.

For resources and more information about what we are up to, please visit our website at www.waavonline.org. We meet the third Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at WCAT Studios located at the rear of the high school.