L-R: Leo York, Eve Higgins, Lucia Brennan, Juliet York, Rosalie Brennan, Jillian Santarelli and Francis Howieri are the students who participated in the cleanup of the wooded areas at the Dolbeare. (Kevin York Photo)

WAKEFIELD — On St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17, a group of Dolbeare families gathered at the school and gave up a few hours of their weekend to do something nice for their community and the environment. They cleaned up the wooded areas surrounding the school, specifically behind the playground and next to the school on Lowell St. filling more than 15 bags!