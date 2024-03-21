WAKEFIELD — On St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17, a group of Dolbeare families gathered at the school and gave up a few hours of their weekend to do something nice for their community and the environment. They cleaned up the wooded areas surrounding the school, specifically behind the playground and next to the school on Lowell St. filling more than 15 bags!
About The Author
Related Posts
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Holy Week schedule
March 21, 2024
Hayman praises Kevin Cyr’s work
March 21, 2024
School budget trimmed to 4.4 percent increase
March 21, 2024
FOLL FUNDrive running through April 3
March 21, 2024