WAKEFIELD — Last Thursday, March 14, the Wakefield Alliance Against Violence held its annual White Ribbon ceremony on the Beebe Library Plaza at 2:30 p.m.

The sun was shining as over 50 community members took the pledge to never commit, condone or stay silent about violence against women.

Attendees included town employees, town officials, Wakefield Town Councilors, State Representatives, Wakefield students, Wakefield Police Officers, school administrators, school staff and Wakefield students.

This ceremony was emceed by Town Councilor Ed Drombroski, who spoke about the history of White Ribbon month and the importance of all men and boys making a pledge to never commit, condone, or stay silent about violence against women.

Chief Steven Skory of the Wakefield Police Department, Town Administrator Stephen Maio and Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian all stressed the importance of reaching out for help if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and discussed the resources available to those in need.

Moreover, Wakefield High School juniors, Marc Gagne and Wisely Chea, spoke about mental health for young men and upstander behavior.

Marc Gagne said, “A few of the goals of White Ribbon Month are (1) to raise awareness about gender-based violence (specifically about men’s violence against women) and (2) to promote healthier relationships, gender equity, and a kinder social definition of masculinity.

“As a young man still in high school, I care about the example that I set for others and strive to be someone who makes good decisions, looks out for others, and calls out hurtful behaviors that can contribute to violence, discrimination, or toxic masculinity. I also care about mental health. As a student, athlete, and young person in general, I can attest to how stressful life can be at times. If we’re not taking care of ourselves or we’re not reaching out for help when we need it, then our overall health can suffer and that makes it hard to be our best selves and to be the best examples for others that we want to be. I’m here to say that, as men, it’s okay to admit when we’re not okay and that help is out there. By taking care of ourselves and asking for help, we can be better about taking care of others and stepping up to intervene against violence or discrimination.

“My name is Marc Gagne. I am a junior at Wakefield High, UNITE leader, and member of the baseball team, and I promise to never commit, condone or remain silent about men’s violence against women. From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.”

Wisely Chea said, “Like Marc, I care about the example that I set for others and want to play an active role in not only raising awareness about gender-based violence but also in challenging any negative treatment of others, especially women. This matters to me because I am a grandson, son, brother, and friend and I care about the safety and wellbeing of all of the women in my life and in my community. If they were being treated unfairly or poorly, I would want someone to step up for them. I think of that when I stand up for others. As a high school student, there are a lot of ways – big and small – that I can notice problematic behaviors and intervene. Whether it is a negative comment or post on social media, a poor attempt at a joke, or any kind of bullying, I can pay attention and take personal responsibility to call out the problem, get help if I need it, and intervene to change the behavior. Respect is important to me and I want to ensure that others are respectful and feel respected in my community.

“My name is Wisely Chea. I am a junior at Wakefield High, Youth Action Team Leader, and Vice President of the Class of 2025, and I promise to never commit, condone or remain silent about men’s violence against women. From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.”

UNITE Leaders, Henry Brown and Luke Greif led the audience in the White Ribbon Pledge and all in attendance vowed to never commit, condone or remain silent about men’s violence against women, and to be a part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.

For more information about WAAV contact: waavcares@gmail.com.