Loved baking, crocheting and dancing

WAKEFIELD — Elizabeth “Betty” A. Meuse was born in Wakefield to Rose Alma (Malonson) and William Edgar Meuse.

Predeceased by her husband F. Harold Meuse; sister of Helen Amirault; predeceased by siblings: Catherine (Kitty) Muise; William Meuse; Wilfred Meuse; and Marion (May) Cooper.

In her 1952 high school yearbook, Betty had two ambitions. One was to become a stenographer and the other was to later get married. She accomplished both of those goals. After high school Betty worked in Boston at an insurance company and loved her job. She married Harold 2 years after graduating high school. She left her job after her first child was born and became a stay-at-home mom for her four children.

Betty loved baking and was great at it. She usually always had something home made for dessert. She also loved to knit and was even good enough to make her husband argyle socks. But when her neighbor taught her to crochet, she never looked back! She gifted afghans, baby sweaters, booties and baby blankets. Ponchos, sweaters, vests; you name it, she made it. Betty and Harold loved dancing and would go to the French Club in Everett, Chelsea, Prince Palace in Melrose then on to the French Club in Waltham almost weekly. They enjoyed the many friends they met there over the years. They were such admired dancers on the dance floor.

Betty was the loving mother of Joseph H Meuse and wife Jeanne; Ronald P Meuse and wife Jennifer; Cynthia L McSweeney and husband Kevin; and Janet M Bloom and husband Bill. She also leaves her grandchildren Amy Meuse and wife Heather; Joey Meuse and wife Elizabeth; Scott Meuse; John McSweeney and wife Clara Logan; James McSweeney and wife Nicole; Shannon McSweeney; and Billy Bloom; and great granddaughter Ava McSweeney.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the Brightview Wakefield staff and residents who welcomed Betty to their community. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, April 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For online guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.