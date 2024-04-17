WAKEFIELD — The three single-family homes that sold in town last month went for a median price of $900,000, according to a new report from The Warren Group, a leading provider of real estate and transaction data.

Those three single-families brought the total number of houses sold in Wakefield through March of 2024 to 24, easily keeping pace with last year.

What stands out, however, is the median sale price. The 24 single-families sold in Wakefield through the end of last month did so for a median price of $712,500. The 22 single-families sold in town during the first three months of 2023 brought a median price of $625,500.

In March 2023, eight single-families sold here for a median price of $695,000.

Across the state, according to The Warren Group report, single-family home and condo prices continued their upward climb in March, setting new records in the process.

Last month, there were 2,563 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 7.4 percent decline from March 2023. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 7.4 percent on a year-overyear basis to $580,000, up from $540,000 in March 2023 – a new all-time high for the month of March.

“Not surprisingly, Massachusetts median single-family home prices continued to set records in March,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and Media Relations director of The Warren Group. “Despite the increase, we actually aren’t seeing the rapid, double-digit percent increases we were experiencing at the height of the pandemic and the subsequent months. Despite this slowdown, limited inventory will probably continue to be the biggest barrier to homeownership in the coming months.”

Year-to-date, there have been 7,001 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 2.8 percent decrease from the first three months of 2023. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 9.8 percent on the same basis to $560,000.

Condominiums

There were 1,431 condominium sales in March 2024, compared to 1,520 in March 2023 – a 5.9 percent decrease. Meanwhile, the median sale price rose 10 percent on a year-over-year basis to $550,000 – a new all-time high for the month of March.

“Last month, Massachusetts saw the fewest number of condo sales for the month of March since 2015,” Norton continued. “At the same time, the median condo price reached a new all-time high for the month of March. In fact, this is the first time the median condo price has surpassed $500,000 in the months of March ever, so a median price of $550,000 is pretty unprecedented.”

Year-to-date, there have been 3,482 condo sales, a 6.2 percent decrease from the first three months of 2023 with a median sale price of $520,000, an 8.3 percent increase on the same basis.

In Wakefield, seven condos sold last month for a median price of $560,000, compared to the median price of $495,000 of the three condos sold in town in March 2023.

Through the end of last month, 13 condos have been sold in Wakefield so far in 2024, for a median price of $550,000. Through the same period last year, 13 condos had also sold in town, for a median price of $495,000.

Greater Boston single-family homes

There were 1,215 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in March 2024, which marked an 8.2 percent decrease from March 2023 when there were 1,324 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 10.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to $740,000.

Greater Boston condominiums

In March, there were 1,076 condo sales, down from 1,099 sales in March 2023, marking a 2.1 percent decrease on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the median condo price increased 9.4 percent on the same basis to $640,000, up from $585,000 a year earlier.