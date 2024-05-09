US Navy veteran

WAKEFIELD — John A. “Jack” Welsh Jr., a lifelong resident of Wakefield died at his home on Tuesday, May 7.

Born in Wakefield January 29, 1938, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary J. (Doucette) Welsh. Jack was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1955. After graduating he joined the Navy and served from 1955 to 1959. He attended the Navy School of Music and was a member of the Navy Musicians Association. He loved playing his trumpet with The Big Band and the Jack Welsh Ensemble.

Jack was the beloved husband of the late Anna (Berardinangelo) Welsh. He was the loving father of David J. Doucette of FL; Dean J. Doucette and wife Julie of NH; Mary Jane Mohla and husband Tom of ME; and Sean M. Welsh of MA. Brother of Bruce Welsh and wife Bonnie of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Bruna Welch of ME. He is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson Ben.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, May 14 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be at the funeral home on Monday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.