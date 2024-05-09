WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ tennis team won their second match in a busy week on Monday at the Dobbins Courts, defeating rival Melrose 4-1.

The victory completely flipped a loss to Melrose on April 8 in the first meeting in which the Warriors fell 4-1.

This time, Wakefield found success in both doubles matches as well as second and third singles.

Ariannah Tringali was victorious at second singles in a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 final.

At third singles, Allie Cook defeated Mary Atkinson 6-2, 6-3.

Wakefield’s first doubles team of Toni Whitson and Addie Moon continued their terrific season as cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win.

In the most entertaining matchup of the day, Sienna Catizone and Erin Leary won a thriller at second doubles. The Warrior duo won the first set 6-3 before falling 6-4 in the second set. The third and decisive set ended up tied 6-6, which set up a tiebreaker that Leary and Catizone won.

The victory was notable for multiple reasons. The Warriors jumped over Melrose in the latest MIAA Div. 2 power rankings that were released on Tuesday. Wakefield is now ranked No. 27 at 3-6 while Melrose is No. 29 at 5-7. The top 32 teams automatically qualify.

The win was also Wakefield’s first against a Freedom Division opponent this year. The Warriors have had multiple Freedom matches rained out, including yesterday’s scheduled match against Stoneham. They have seven more to go, all of which will be against Freedom opponents.

Wakefield is 1-2 within the division with plenty of more opportunities, starting today, 4 p.m. in Burlington. The Red Devils (7-4, No. 14 in D2) are currently tops in the division with a record of 5-1 against Freedom foes. Burlington just edged Wakefield 3-2 in their first matchup on April 9.