A big Patriots fan enjoyed Foxwoods and had a gift of gab

CAMBRIDGE — Joseph M. Pacheco, Jr. age 78, of Cambridge, formerly of Wakefield and Wareham died suddenly Thursday, March 14 at Mass General Hospital.

Born in Boston on June 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Lima) Pacheco. Joe (or Joey as many of his older friends still called him) was born and raised in Cambridge but accomplished his life-long dream of buying a wonderful home in a town such as Wakefield. He resided in Wakefield and raised his own family right off Lake Quannapowitt where they lived for 20 years with then wife Diane (31 years married) and their son, Steven.

A graduate of Cambridge High and Latin, Joe had an entrepreneurial mind. He went on to open a successful franchise of gyms in the 80’s named Universe Gym based out of Somerville with his long-time partner and close friend Ralph Mercadante.

Joe’s passions ranged from 7-card-stud at the Foxwoods Poker room where he was known to visit quite frequently, being a Patriots fan and having the gift of gab as he could spend his entire day talking to friends and family.

The biggest passion Joe had in life was raising his son, Steve. A staple in the Wakefield youth sports programs in the 80’s and 90’s, Joe was a beloved coach and father figure to many of Steve’s still to this day’s friends in baseball, basketball and whatever else he and his friends were into. One of his most proud moments and is still talked about regularly amongst those involved was the perfect “16-0” Wakefield Babe Ruth season he led the team to in 1990, the only undefeated team in Wakefield Babe Ruth history. That season provided Joe and so many others with a lifetime of memories. Joe was also a big booster for the Wakefield High School football program donating weights and helping set up the field house with a then state of the art facility in the early 90’s.

After he lived in Wakefield, Joe bought a home in Wareham where he took care of his late mother, Mary. He knew no limits on the care he gave her until she passed before moving back home for good to Cambridge.

Joe’s passing leaves a gaping hole in the lives of so many of his friends and family. He was the loving father of son Steven Pacheco and his wife Laura of Peabody. Joe also enjoyed regular time with his step-grandchildren Camden and Annalyssa Melendy of Wakefield and Taliah Melendy of Marblehead, along with his newly born step-great-grandson Mac. He is also survived by his ex-wife Diane of Wakefield who began their relationship when she was 18 and he was 23 years old respectively.

Many people would consider success having a few good guy friends, but Joe shattered that. Jackie, Tony T, Richie Rich, Wally, Ralphie, Sam, Joe, Butchie, Clay, Jed, Cliff, John, Gordon, the Ciano’s, the list goes on and on and it’s a sentiment to just how much Joe will be missed.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, March 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20 at 11 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery Wakefield. For guestbook and/or directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.