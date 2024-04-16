Enjoyed cooking

WAKEFIELD — Laureen F. Sullivan, age 67, of Wakefield, passed away March 5. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Eileen M. (Maguire) Sullivan.

Laureen was raised in Wakefield and resided here for most of her life. Laurie graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in the class of 1974. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and helping out others.Her favorite hobby was cooking and trying out new recipes to share with her friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her sisters Andrea Sullivan of Treasure Island, FL; Diane Sullivan of Saugus; and Deborah Davenport of Manassas, VA; her aunt Michele Nasella (Henry Nasella) of Cambridge; and nephews Anthony, Andrew and Alexander Caggiano of Saugus.

A visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, April 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield Food Bank, 467 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For online guestbook or directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.